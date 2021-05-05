Another residential development proposed northeast of Charlestowne Mall

Duplex units and three-story rowhomes form a concept plan for a residential development northeast of Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. Courtesy of D.R. Horton

After a developer decided last fall not to proceed with building a residential subdivision northeast of Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles, another developer has stepped forward and presented a concept plan for townhouses and duplexes.

Representatives from D.R. Horton appeared before the St. Charles plan commission on Tuesday with the idea of building Charlestowne Lakes on a 28.54-acre plot known as the Oliver-Hoffman property because of the development company that owned the land when the city annexed it in 1991.

If approved, Charlestowne Lakes would boast 164 total units, including 102 townhouses spread across 20 three-story buildings and 62 duplexes in 31 two-story buildings.

While the plan is similar to the abandoned idea for the 129 units proposed in October, D.R. Horton took time to address the concerns expressed in the fall by city officials.

"One thing our team had the advantage of was kind of learning from that presentation, what the commission's comments and questions were," said Patrick Cook, part of the land acquisition group at D.R. Horton. "I believe our plan addresses most, if not all of the issues that the plan commission had in the fall of 2020."

Cook noted the many ways the development adheres to the city's 2013 comprehensive plan. He said it also would improve connectivity and circulation in the area, and help revitalize the east side of the city.

The development includes a road from northwest to southeast that connects Foxfield Drive with Smith Avenue, and sidewalks throughout that would provide access to Charlestowne Mall.

While members of the plan commission had questions and suggestions for the D.R. Horton representatives, they were pleased with the density of the plan -- highlighted by more than 30% of open space -- and they encouraged the developer to return with an update.

"I appreciate you guys listening to all of us previously," said commission member Peter Vargulich. "Hopefully we'll get to see you guys again."