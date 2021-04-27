Pheasant Run golf course sold with plans for industrial park

The vacant Pheasant Run golf course property has been sold to the Greco/DeRosa Investment Group, which plans on turning the 83 acres of land into an industrial park with retail businesses along Route 64. File photo

The vacant Pheasant Run golf course property in St. Charles -- 84.7 acres of land owned by the DuPage Airport Authority since 2017 -- was recently sold to the Bartlett-based Greco/DeRosa Investment Group, which plans to construct a six-building industrial park with retail businesses along Route 64.

DuPage Airport Authority Executive Director Mark Doles said the sale was finalized earlier this month for $11.275 million and fulfills the organization's goal of identifying compatible use for the property southeast of the corner of Route 64 and Kautz Road that neighbors the DuPage Airport.

The area north of the golf course where the Pheasant Run Mega Center once operated was sold to representatives of McGrath Honda and is being renovated into car dealerships.

"We protected the asset of the airport to make sure there wouldn't be housing, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, anything like that," Doles said.

St. Charles Mayor Ray Rogina said discussions have been ongoing about the future of the golf course property and that a proposal should be presented soon to city officials.

"There's movement over there, and I know that process has started," Rogina said. "There's been no city council presentation or proposal, but I anticipate that will happen in time."