ComEd files for delivery rate increase

CHICAGO -- ComEd Friday requested an increase of $51 million in electricity distribution charges in 2022, which would add 20 cents to the average monthly bill for residential customers, the utility company said.

The filing marks ComEd's first request for a distribution rate increase in four years. ComEd said the added revenue would enable it to improve reliability for families and businesses in the face of more frequent and severe storms, as well as support its Illinois' transition to 100% clean and renewable energy.

The request begins an eight-month process during which the Illinois Commerce Commission, Illinois Attorney General, Citizens Utility Board and others will review ComEd's actual costs for 2020 and expected investments for 2021. All capital expenditures and costs must be found to be prudent and reasonable before being included in customer rates that take effect in January 2022, subject to approval by the ICC.

"Making the power grid more resilient to severe storms, able to charge fleets of electric vehicles and maintain superior reliability as we bring more renewable energy onto the system requires thoughtful investment," said ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez.