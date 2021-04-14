Napleton's Buick GMC expanding Schaumburg dealership

Napleton's Schaumburg Buick GMC at 100 W. Golf Road in Schaumburg plans to expand its operations with a new 208- vehicle display lot on two adjacent properties. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Napleton's Schaumburg Buick GMC on Golf Road in Schaumburg received the green light from village officials Tuesday to expand its dealership operations on two adjacent properties it already owns but has been using only for vehicle storage until now.

The village board's approval allows Napleton's to create an improved 208-space lot for vehicle display between its current location at 100 W. Golf Road and the Boston Market restaurant to the east.

The partially improved sites formerly housed The Black Pearl restaurant at 26 W. Golf Road and Carpet One at 24 W. Golf Road.

The Black Pearl building was demolished in 2017 upon its purchase by Napleton's. The west half of the Carpet One building was demolished in 2006 when the east half was converted into Boston Market.

The planned improvement of the new lot will make it a more active part of the dealership and will include new pavement, striping, lighting, landscaping, stormwater drainage and a naturally landscaped detention basin at the far north end.

Schaumburg officials are reviewing proposed new development regulations to make Golf Road a distinct area even among the village's many commercial properties.

Though those potential changes would have no impact on the Napleton's expansion, the improvement does meet the existing direction of Schaumburg's comprehensive land-use plan identifying that stretch of Golf Road as an "Auto Row" for the village, Community Development Director Julie Fitzgerald said.

The dealership has not specified a completion date for the project, she added.