Relative Brewing Co. planning to open in Roselle

This rendering shows an interior view of the proposed Relative Brewing Co. in Roselle.

A new microbrewery wants to open in Roselle's Main Street area to be a part of the bustle and activity of the village's Town Center.

Under its proposal, Relative Brewing Co. would move into a former day care at 10 Springs St., next to Zeaport Equipment and Dan's Auto Repair, and less than a mile from the Roselle Metra station. The 2,784-square-foot building would house 10 barrels for brewing capacity and would contain a taproom for tasting. Serving alcohol only, the brewery's bar area would be fairly small, holding approximately 18 people.

An opening date is unknown as the company is seeking village board approval for special use to operate the bar in that location. The next village board hearing for the brewery is April 12.

Owner Kathleen Egan could not be reached for comment.

In its proposal to the village, Relative Brewing Co. cited the activity of the Roselle Town Center, its pedestrian nature, proximity to the Metra station and the planned Metro 19 apartment complex. Roselle officials say the Pollyanna Brewing Co. opened a brewery and a taproom in the Main Street area for these same reasons.

The $80 million, 5-acre Metro 19 project is slated to be the largest development in Roselle's history. It will be adjacent to the Roselle Metra Station and include a five-story, 293-unit apartment building with a parking garage that seeks to attract young and downsizing professionals in the area.

Relative Brewing also plans to use an outdoor area for additional seating in warmer months. The owners would plant landscaping along the western property line shared with the alley to help with noise management.

The biggest obstacle facing the brewery is the lack of parking in the area. Much like many other businesses on Main Street, the site does not have the ability to provide parking, forcing patrons to use public parking.

As part of Roselle's 2021 budget, the village board approved a $200,000 roadway project on Main Street between Roselle Road and Prospect Street to widen the road to better accommodate parking.