Compass Health Center leases Westmont building

Ryan Cos. US Inc. has completed a building in the Oakmont Point office park that Compass Health Center has leased and will open this summer. Courtesy of Ryan Cos. US Inc.

WESTMONT -- Ryan Cos. US Inc. completed Phase II of the Oakmont Point office park redevelopment, where Compass Health Center has leased one building and has begun interior build out.

The office park is located just west of Route 83 and south of 35th Street in Westmont.

This second phase consisted of a complete core and shell reconstruction of the two-story, 50,000-square-foot building at 750 Oakmont Lane that Compass Health Center has leased. The mental health care provider will open this summer as the second anchor tenant in the 18-acre office complex. A third building is planned.

"The pandemic and unusual project site constraints posed some challenges for us," said Curt Pascoe, Ryan Cos. director of real estate development. "Considering the positive impact Compass Health could make in the lives of residents and workers in the community, we were committed to navigating those hurdles to deliver on time."

With a 15-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a four-acre pond, the new facility is clad with architectural precast concrete and includes a patio jutting into the water. The building was designed by Chicago-based Wright Heerema Architects.

"Compass Health Center's mission is to provide the community with the psychiatric care needed for children, adolescents, young adults and adults suffering from depression, OCD, trauma or anxiety," said Dr. Claudia Welke, Compass Health co-founder and chief medical officer.