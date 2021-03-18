EVBox deal expands charging stations in the East

LIBERTYVILLE -- Electric vehicle charging solutions company EVBox Group Thursday announced a partnership with Aetna Corp. in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to help grow EV charging infrastructure in the U.S., with a focus on New England and the mid-Atlantic states -- an area Aetna has served for more than 90 years.

Aetna's business as an electrical service and energy solutions provider to retail, hospitality and grocery establishments is expected to play a key role in delivering new EV charging stations to drivers in the places they visit most, the companies said.

"There has never been a better time for businesses to invest in EV charging, and we are pleased we can now offer EVBox charging solutions to our customers," said Chris Angelou, vice president of sales and marketing at Aetna Corp.

Founded in 2010, Libertyville-based EVBox Group offers an extensive portfolio of commercial and ultrafast EVBox charging stations, as well as scalable charging management software engineered by Everon.