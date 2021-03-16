Last call at late bars could come an hour earlier in Schaumburg

Schaumburg trustees will vote March 23 on a recommendation to move back the closing times for five late-night bars in the village from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends. Daily Herald file photo, 2013

Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg is among five late-night bars in the village that may see their weekend closing times moved back from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. by a village board vote March 23. Daily Herald file photo, 2013

Schaumburg officials are considering moving back the latest time restaurants and bars can serve alcohol on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said Rosemont's similar decision last week was entirely coincidental, as this is a change he's been considering since becoming village president and liquor commissioner back in April 2019.

But while Rosemont's change from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. won't take effect until the end of the year, Schaumburg's earlier time could start as soon as next month if the village board votes in favor of it March 23.

Village Manager Brian Townsend said there is a required notification period of approximately two weeks that would follow such a decision.

Dailly said he believes 2 a.m. is late enough for most people to stay out, and establishments remaining open longer just provide temptations for patrons to make poor decisions.

"There's just no good reason to be open after 2 a.m.," Dailly said. "Sometimes people just get carried away. It's not a good thing."

The recommendation wasn't based on any specific incidents reported by the police department, Townsend said.

There are currently five nightspots in Schaumburg that have liquor licenses allowing them to stay open until 3 a.m. on weekends: Drink Nightclub at 871 E. Algonquin Road, Buddy's Bites N Brews at 1540 N. Roselle Road, Terminal 5 Club at 1120 S. Roselle Road, Escape Lounge & Sports Bar at 801 E. Algonquin Road, and The Hideout at 1230 Valley Lake Dr., Unit D.

Both Drink and Buddy's are owned by Schaumburg-based Ala Carte Entertainment, whose Vice President Mark Hoffmann said he'll respect whatever decision is made.

"We've been in the village since 1982, and Ala Carte has a great respect for the mayor and village of Schaumburg and the privilege of doing business in Schaumburg," Hoffmann said. "We will be behind any decision 100%."

Representatives of Escape and The Hideout could not be reached for comment Monday, and a representative of Terminal 5 declined to comment for want of more information.

The village's Finance, Legal and General Government Committee's unanimous recommendation of the proposed change on Monday will be considered by the full village board March 23. Trustee Marge Connelly asked that the village inform all five businesses of that meeting.

There is no intention of changing the current allowance of serving alcohol until 1 a.m. on weekdays by businesses holding such a license.