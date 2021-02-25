 

Peppa Pig World of Play opens at Woodfield Mall

  • The Peppa Pig World of Play indoor play center, first announced in early 2020, has just opened at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg under COVID-19 restrictions that include reduced capacity, social distancing and required face masks.

Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 2/25/2021 5:16 PM

The long anticipated Peppa Pig World of Play has opened at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, while Legoland at the adjacent Streets of Woodfield shopping center recently reopened -- both under COVID-19 regulations that include reduced capacity.

"It's a great addition to the community," Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said of Peppa Pig World of Play, which was announced just ahead of the pandemic in early 2020.

 

The 15,000-square-foot indoor play center occupies the space of the 24-year-old Rainforest Cafe that preceded it, and it restores a family-friendly attraction to the same area of the mall, Frank said.

And last month's reopening of Legoland is expected to do the same at Streets of Woodfield.

Susan Stoga, speaking on behalf of both businesses, said the COVID-19 protocols being enforced reflect the know-how businesses have acquired during the past year in keeping guests safe and comfortable. These include social distancing, a face-mask requirement and frequent cleaning.

"Obviously, we look forward to the day we can be at full capacity," she said.

For now, visitors must register in advance at peppapigworldofplay.com/chicago/en/.

But the ultimate aim, as was originally intended, is for families visiting the mall with young children to eventually be able to drop in at the play center whenever they want, Stoga said.

A grand opening event is anticipated in the spring but hasn't been scheduled for any specific date yet, she added.

Representatives of Woodfield Mall did not respond to a request for comment.

