 

Charles Schwab branch proposed for former Bar Louie site near Woodfield

  • A rendering of the proposed Charles Schwab office branch that would replace the Bar Louie restaurant at the southeast corner of Golf and Meacham roads in Schaumburg, as seen from the northeast.

    A rendering of the proposed Charles Schwab office branch that would replace the Bar Louie restaurant at the southeast corner of Golf and Meacham roads in Schaumburg, as seen from the northeast. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

  • A rendering of the proposed Charles Schwab office branch that would replace the Bar Louie restaurant at the southeast corner of Golf and Meacham roads in Schaumburg, as seen from the southwest.

    A rendering of the proposed Charles Schwab office branch that would replace the Bar Louie restaurant at the southeast corner of Golf and Meacham roads in Schaumburg, as seen from the southwest. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

  • The former Bar Louie restaurant at the southeast corner of Golf and Meacham roads in Schaumburg may soon be demolished and replaced by a slightly smaller Charles Schwab financial services branch.

      The former Bar Louie restaurant at the southeast corner of Golf and Meacham roads in Schaumburg may soon be demolished and replaced by a slightly smaller Charles Schwab financial services branch. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, 2017

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 2/8/2021 5:50 PM

Schaumburg officials Tuesday will consider plans for a Charles Schwab financial services branch on the site of the closed Bar Louie restaurant at the prominent southeast corner of Golf and Meacham roads, near Woodfield Mall.

Under the proposal, the current 8,000-square-foot building -- sought last year as the location of a recreational marijuana dispensary -- would be demolished and replaced with a new, 7,000-square-foot Charles Schwab building.

 

The new office at 1160 Plaza Drive would replace an existing Schwab location at 1700 E. Golf Road on or before Dec. 1, when the latter's lease expires.

"Charles Schwab is looking for more visible locations," Schaumburg Community Development Director Julie Fitzgerald said. "This move seems in keeping with what the company is looking for."

The new site is expected to house about 14 financial advisers who will offer commercial banking, stock brokerage and wealth management services to retail and institutional clients.

The southeast corner of Golf and Meacham also includes the former Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant at 1180 Plaza Drive and former Panera Bread at 1140 Plaza Drive.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

At the property owners' request, village officials last year rezoned the 3.7-acre site to permit more than the restaurants and small office buildings previously allowed there. However, neither the proposed Charles Schwab building nor the Shabu-You Japanese restaurant being developed within the former Chevys require the rezoning, Fitzgerald said.

Property owners told village staff they are also in talks with two groups to potentially replace the former Panera.

Shabu-You, expected to open in the near future, remains on track to be the first U.S. restaurant of the Japan-based Skylark Group, which operates more than 3,000 locations elsewhere. The approximately 8,400-square-foot restaurant would specialize in the traditional Japanese dish of shabu shabu, which consists of thinly sliced meat and bite-sized vegetables cooked in a hot broth.

Village trustees are scheduled to vote on the proposed Charles Schwab building at 7 p.m. Tuesday at village hall.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Schaumburg looking at ways to reduce commercial vacancies along Golf Road
Related Article
Schaumburg looking at ways to reduce commercial vacancies along Golf Road
 
Schaumburg rezones restaurant corner near Woodfield without further restrictions
Related Article
Schaumburg rezones restaurant corner near Woodfield without further restrictions
 
Changes could be coming to several restaurants outside Woodfield Mall
Related Article
Changes could be coming to several restaurants outside Woodfield Mall
 
Request for second pot shop near Woodfield withdrawn
Related Article
Request for second pot shop near Woodfield withdrawn
 
Pot stores compete for prime spot near Woodfield
Related Article
Pot stores compete for prime spot near Woodfield
 
Japanese buffet Shabu-You will fill former Chevys building in Schaumburg
Related Article
Japanese buffet Shabu-You will fill former Chevys building in Schaumburg
 
Bar Louie to replace Uno Pizzeria in Schaumburg
Related Article
Bar Louie to replace Uno Pizzeria in Schaumburg
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 