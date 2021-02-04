Redevelopment proposed for northeast corner of Dunham and Main Street in St. Charles

A redevelopment plan is in the works for the northeast corner of Dunham Road and Main Street in St. Charles. Courtesy of the City of St. Charles

The owners of six parcels at the northeast corner of Dunham Road and Main Street are offering to reorganize one of the busiest corners in St. Charles.

Representatives for KFP Family Associates, which acquired the 3.5-acre site in individual pieces between the 1950s and 1980s, presented a two-phase concept plan at Tuesday's St. Charles Plan Commission meeting that creates a new layout for the corner featuring several existing businesses -- Circle K gas station, Taco Bell, Franky's Red Hots, Bosa Donuts, Jersey Mike's Subs -- and the shuttered Corfu Restaurant.

The goal is to improve cross-access between the parcels by making it possible to safely and efficiently walk or drive from one area to another without going back on the street. The plan also includes a reduction in curb cuts, or entry and exit points, on Main Street and Dunham Road.

The Circle K would be expanded from six to eight fuel pumps and a new 4,700-square-foot convenience store built near the former Corfu building, which will be demolished along with the current convenience store building.

Despite questions about the cross-access between the parcels and the access to and from Main Street and Dunham Road, the commissioners seemed pleased with the overall idea of a cohesive plan for the corner.

"I do agree with everybody's statements that this is a lot better than what we have now," Commissioner Jeffrey Funke said. "I'm just wondering if we can look at that corner and makes sure it flows a little bit better."

While no changes are planned for the Taco Bell or Franky's Red Hots buildings, improvements are planned for the areas surrounding the restaurants to make the locations more efficient. Improvements to the eastern two parcels with Bosa Donuts and Jersey Mike's will be part of the second phase.

After receiving feedback from the plan commission, Rachel Robert, the attorney representing KFP Family Associates, said the next step is to present the concept plan to the city's aldermen at Monday's planning and development committee meeting.

"Overall, I am very happy that this kind of thing is happening," Plan Commissioner Peter Vargulich said.