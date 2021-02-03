Amazon Fresh in Bloomingdale expected to open in March

An Amazon Fresh grocery store in Bloomingdale is expected to open sometime in March, village officials say.

The store will be in a former Toys R Us building near the intersection of Army Trail Road and Gary Avenue. An Amazon representative has said the store will provide grocery services with a traditional checkout and faster options.

Since December, Amazon Fresh locations have opened in Naperville and Schaumburg.

"We're very excited about the opening (in Bloomingdale)," Mayor Franco Coladipietro said. "The technology is really neat, and this is going to be a great and much-needed development for the village."

Separate from Whole Foods -- which also is owned by Amazon -- Amazon Fresh provides both food deliveries and in-store shopping experiences similar as other large-scale supermarkets do. The first location opened in Woodland Hills, California.

At Amazon Fresh stores, customers can use traditional shopping carts and have a traditional checkout experience.

They also have the option to use the Dash Cart, a shopping cart equipped with cameras and sensors to detect and even buy items put into the cart. The technology allows customers to purchase items as soon as they are picked up.

In addition, stores will be integrated with Amazon Alexa for grocery lists.

Amazon publicly disclosed the store was coming to the village when it applied for a liquor license, which was approved Nov. 23.

A representative for Amazon declined to comment on Wednesday.