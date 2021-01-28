Shoppers hunt for prime deals as Schaumburg Amazon Fresh store opens its doors

Illinois' second Amazon Fresh grocery store opened Thursday in Schaumburg, bringing the Northwest suburbs the experience Naperville shoppers were first able to sample last month.

The 45,000-square-foot store in the former Babies R Us space at 16-A E. Golf Road first was proposed in the summer of 2019, but without a brand name attached. Amazon pitched the project to Schaumburg officials anonymously through a third party.

Residents who wondered whether the store could live up to the hype generated by the mysterious proposal got their answer in May, when the Daily Herald first reported that the store would be one of Amazon's first forays into brick-and-mortar retail under its brand identity.

The new store offers free same-day delivery and pickup for Prime members, optional use of the Amazon Dash Cart that allows customers to skip the checkout line, and new Alexa features enabling shoppers to manage their lists and navigate the aisles.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Ann Buras of Palatine checks out the new Amazon Fresh grocery store which opened Thursday in Schaumburg. "I like that it's clean and new," she said. "The prices are similar to any other local store."

"I like that it's clean and new," said Ann Buras of Palatine, one of the first customers Thursday morning. "The prices are similar to any other local store."

"It's a relatively nice store. I'll be back," customer Howard Seidenberg of Hoffman Estates added.

A giant of e-commerce, Amazon has acquired a reputation for sometimes overwhelming its competition.

But Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly and Economic Development Director Matt Frank said last year they believe the store will be just one of several grocery options in the village.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer The Amazon Fresh grocery store in Schaumburg opened to customers for the first time Thursday. The store at 16-A E. Golf Road is Amazon's second grocery store under its brand name in Illinois.

That includes the Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market store at 750 N. Martingale Lane. Amazon acquired Whole Foods in 2017.

Schaumburg's Amazon Fresh will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the first hour reserved for customers who are 60 years old and older, those with disabilities, and people defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as being at higher risk during the pandemic.

Among the measures being used to ensure customer and staff safety are a requirement for face coverings, daily temperature checks for all employees and vendors at the store, and a 50% capacity limit.

Amazon Fresh intends to be part of the community in a number of ways, including the donation of surplus food to local food banks, company officials said.

• Daily Herald staff writer Brian Hill contributed to the report