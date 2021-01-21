Clancy & Associates expands
Updated 1/21/2021 2:48 PM
LISLE -- Clancy & Associates, a boutique law firm serving people with special needs and their families, announced it is expanding with the addition of two employees.
Founder Katie Clancy announced the firm is adding Carrie Ganci-Clodi, an education attorney and advocate, and Alexandra Baig, a benefits specialist, to become a full-service special needs planning law firm.
The firm provides the full range of special needs services -- including special needs trusts, applications for SSI/SSDI and Medicaid, guardianship, educational advocacy and planning, navigating social services, life planning and CILA considerations.
