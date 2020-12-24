Osteria Bigolaro owner tries out his sandwich ideas at new sister eatery in St. Charles

A racing mind and fearless spirit can be a dangerous combination in the restaurant business.

But despite the challenges of opening a new restaurant during a pandemic, Anthony Gargano couldn't resist the urge to test the sandwich ideas swimming in his head.

Gargano recently opened Knead Urban Eatery in St. Charles as a casual alternative to the fine dining experience he offers at his sister restaurant, Osteria Bigolaro, in Geneva.

After a successful soft opening two weeks ago, Knead opened to the public last week to carryout service and was recently granted a liquor license. When COVID-19 restrictions ease, Knead will have seating for about 30 patrons in addition to a bar area that seats about a dozen more.

"I've found myself in a position to open up the sandwich shop I've always wanted," said Gargano, 33, who trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago and spent three additional months training in Italy. "I've always wanted to offer eclectic and unique sandwiches. It's definitely different than you're typical sandwich shop."

While Osteria Bigolaro focuses on handcrafted pasta, Knead highlights homemade bread and interesting flavor mixes. The menu features a Korean bulgogi beef sandwich in addition to a butter chicken sandwich with an Indian sauce, homemade pickles and cilantro chutney.

Knead will borrow the fresh offerings from Osteria Bigolaro for pasta dishes served in paper cones.

Knead, at 131 South 1st St., is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and includes a market with many of Gargano's homemade items. When the restaurant is at full staffing in January, Gargano said, it'll be open seven days a week and expand the hours as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

"I'm not one to get nervous about something like this," he said. "It's sad that places are going under but there also needs to be that group of people that's willing to take the risk. I'm that guy."