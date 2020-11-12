Mount Prospect offering grants to struggling restaurants

Mount Prospect is launching a grant program to help restaurants struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.

Once finalized, the Mount Prospect COVID-19 Restaurant Assistance Grant Program is expected to provide thousands of dollars to help eligible establishments.

The program, first brought before the village's Economic Development Commission last month, initially was intended to help a broader spectrum of businesses. But with the recent tightening of restrictions on restaurants and bars, the village decided to narrow the focus.

"The dining and restaurant industry is the only industry to deal with repeat closures and repeat executive orders," Mount Prospect Senior Planner Jason Shallcross told the village board Tuesday, when trustees agreed to move forward with the program.

Shallcross said the village is following in the footsteps of other suburbs that are assisting local businesses through the pandemic, including Arlington Heights and Schaumburg.

The grants will come from a $250,000 fund generated through the potential reallocation of money from the village facade program, the village's economic development program and savings from the reorganization of the Community Development Department.

Shallcross said 61 licensed restaurants would be eligible for the program. An online application will be posted on the village's website.

Trustees agreed that the program is necessary.

"This is something that I had hoped that we could do for a long, long time," Trustee Michael Zadel said, adding that it "could be even more generous than what's being proposed."

Trustee Paul Hoefert noted that the grant would support not only restaurant owners, but also their employees.

Trustee Colleen Saccotelli suggested allowing residents to contribute to the fund, while Trustee William Grossi said the village also could offer restaurants a sales tax rebate.

"We're in a situation where I don't think $4,000 is going to help anybody stay afloat," Grossi said. "I wish we had a lot more funds available."