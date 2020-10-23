Wauconda Care rehab center expansion underway

Wauconda Care, a skilled-care rehabilitation center, is expanding its longtime location at 176 Thomas Court off Route 176 in the village.

Construction began this month on a 42-bed expansion on land behind the existing building that was purchased by the company long ago.

Wauconda Care specializes in comprehensive rehab for post-hospital and short-term rehabilitation. It's operated at that location for more than 30 years.

The project has been planned for more than a year and is proceeding after state licensing and village approvals. The total number of licensed beds will increase to 149.

The expansion includes a new wing with 42 private rooms with private baths; a second state-of-the-art therapy room; and, renovated dining room. Also, a new main entrance will be built and parking improved.

During construction, many existing double rooms will be converted to single rooms, according to the company.

Wauconda Care is owned by Lancaster Health Group, which owns and operates two other rehabilitation and skilled care facilities in Oak Brook and Chicago, as well as Terra Vista of Oakbrook Terrace, a memory care assisted living facility.

"We have been planning for this expansion for a number of years and believe that it will help us serve us more patients," said Laura Zung, CEO of Lancaster Health Group.

"Our patients are coming to us with more acute needs and require more extensive services, so additional private rooms will help them recover in a peaceful environment," she added.

Construction of the Wauconda Care expansion is anticipated to be complete in late winter 2021 or early spring 2022.