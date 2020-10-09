Poke Bros. Hawaiian-style restaurants coming to Schaumburg, Gurnee

The forthcoming site of a Poke Bros. restaurant specializing in Hawaiian-style fresh fish dishes at 6310 Grand Ave. in Gurnee. Courtesy of village of Gurnee

Poke Bros., the Hawaiian-style fresh fish restaurant chain that already has a few suburban locations, will soon be opening in Schaumburg and Gurnee.

The restaurants specializing in poke -- pronounced "poh-kay" -- which is cube-shaped cuts of raw fish in a bowl, are currently operating locally in Naperville, St. Charles, Lake in the Hills, Aurora and Oak Brook Terrace.

The Schaumburg location will be at the former site of Which Wich at 391 S. Barrington Road, while the Gurnee Poke Bros. will be at 6310 Grand Ave.

Representatives for the locations could not be immediately reached, but Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said that the restaurant's final inspection by the village will be next week. "We anticipate them opening very shortly here," he said.

Gurnee Economic Development Director Ellen Dean said the arrival of a new restaurant in a year that hasn't been kind to the industry is highly anticipated.

"We're thrilled that they're coming to town," she said. "It joins Five Guys, Jersey Mike's, and Verizon in a prime location on the Gurnee Mills ring road. Poke Bros is a unique offering which is a complement to Gurnee's existing variety of shopping and dining options."

Dean added that contractors have at least a few weeks of work left, but she expects the restaurant to be open soon after.

Under COVID-19 protocols, restaurant operators have a certain amount of discretion as to whether they will offer carryout only or provide a limited amount of indoor seating. The specific plans for Schaumburg or Gurnee have not yet been shared with either village, officials said.