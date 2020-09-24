Japanese restaurant in Schaumburg expanding amid pandemic protocols

Torizen Japanese Restaurant in the Schaumburg Corners Shopping Center is expanding into the vacant space next door due to the impact COVID-19 restrictions have had on its seating capacity. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Japanese restaurant in Schaumburg is experiencing enough customer loyalty to warrant an expansion.

Torizen Japanese Restaurant in the Schaumburg Corners Shopping Center at the northeast corner of Golf and Roselle roads won approval from the village board Tuesday to add more seating, a bar, storage area and new restroom in the 1,000-square-foot space next door.

Despite the general decline in business at sit-down restaurants during the pandemic -- even driving some out of business -- Torizen's owners said they need more than their current 44 seats.

Head Chef Maro Tamura added that the negative element of the restaurant's success is that under COVID-19 protocols it can't use all its seating capacity. Customers who can't be seated in a timely manner probably won't come back, he said.

"It's been open three years and it's been packed the whole time," Tamura said.

The expansion, which he hopes to complete within two months, will give them space for 37 more seats in addition to the bar amenity.

Tamura believes the additional space will serve him well even after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Schaumburg Community Development Director Julie Fitzgerald sees the expansion as evidence of a faith in the future many business owners still carry.

"They had this in the works, they had the demand," Fitzgerald said. "It gives them extra room to spread out. It seems like it's a nod to positive thinking."

Torizen opened at 22 E. Golf Road in 2017, replacing the former Noodle Lounge there.

Though the space next door at 24 E. Golf Road has been available since Torizen opened, but the restaurant's owners said the pressure to expand has been felt even more keenly this year.

Torizen specializes in traditional Japanese fare such as sushi, ramen and noodle dishes.