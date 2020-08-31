Meet Chicago Northwest announces officers, board

Meet Chicago Northwest, the official destination marketing organization promoting the Chicago Northwest region, recently announced its ts Fiscal Year 2021 officers and board of directors.

Dieter Heigl, general manager of the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, has been appointed board chair for 2020 -- 2021. Joe Keefe, executive director of the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights, has been appointed chair elect for 2021-2022.

Meet Chicago Northwest's officers and board of directors for 2020-2021 include Heigl; Keefe; Andy-John G. Kalkounos of Chicago Prime Restaurants, past chair; Chuck Valenti of DoubleTree by Hilton Chicago Arlington Heights, treasurer; Patton Feichter of the village of Elk Grove Village, secretary; Shirlanne Lemm of GOA Regional Business Association, based in Itasca, vice-chair; Michael Larson of the Schaumburg Boomers, vice-chair; and Dave Parulo of Meet Chicago Northwest, president.

Board members include Christina Anderson-Heller of Lynfred Winery in Roselle, Steven Andrews of Pace, Amit Bansal of Sheraton Suites Elk Grove Village, Suzie Bassi of the city of Rolling Meadows, Ted Boufis of Crossroads Tavern & Eatery in Wood Dale, Ed Cage of the city of Wood Dale, Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly, Alex Hilton of Juice and Berry in Roselle, Heather Lloyd of Woodfield Mall, Frank Madaras of the village of Itasca, Omar Naimi of Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Dr. Avis Proctor of Harper College in Palatine, John Scaletta of the village of Arlington Heights, Jeremy Schaeffer of the Westin Chicago Northwest, Scott Stone of the Daily Herald, and Pratik Trivedi of Trivedi Hospitality Group, based in Des Plaines.