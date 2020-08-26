 

Schaumburg approves 149-home subdivision on District 211 land

  • This rendering shows the styles of homes Glendale Heights-based Nitti Development LLC has proposed for its development on 62 acres in Schaumburg. The developer and Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 have a $17.7 million deal for the land.

    This rendering shows the styles of homes Glendale Heights-based Nitti Development LLC has proposed for its development on 62 acres in Schaumburg. The developer and Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 have a $17.7 million deal for the land. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

  • This is a rendering of some of the architectural styles Glendale Heights-based Nitti Development LLC has proposed for its now-approved 149-home development on 62 acres in Schaumburg.

    This is a rendering of some of the architectural styles Glendale Heights-based Nitti Development LLC has proposed for its now-approved 149-home development on 62 acres in Schaumburg. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

  • Schaumburg trustees have approved construction of 149 single-family homes on the 62 acres owned by Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 that stretch between Summit Drive and Plum Grove Road, north of Wise Road.

      Schaumburg trustees have approved construction of 149 single-family homes on the 62 acres owned by Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 that stretch between Summit Drive and Plum Grove Road, north of Wise Road. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, 2016

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Posted8/26/2020 5:15 AM

Schaumburg trustees Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to build 149 single-family homes on a vacant 62-acre site, the largest concentration of new homes in the village since the 1990s.

The vote also enables Nitti Development LLC to complete its pending $17.7 million purchase of the land from Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The site is bordered by Summit Drive to the west, Plum Grove Road to the east, Wise Road to the south and existing houses extending from Weathersfield Way to the north.

District 211 acquired the land about 50 years ago for a sixth high school that ultimately wasn't needed.

In 2016, school district officials began discussing alternative uses of the site and soliciting ideas from the public as part of the process of forging a new strategic plan.

That process was completed in 2017 when the school board authorized the sale of the land after failing to identify any appropriate uses by he district itself.

By that time, the village had long identified single-family homes as the best use of the site in the absence of a high school.

Though some neighbors Tuesday decried the upcoming construction traffic and noise as well as the removal of many of the trees there, Trustee Marge Connelly said the long-term impacts will be much smaller than those of a high school.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I think this will be an asset to your neighborhood and not a detriment," she said.

Three home developers originally bid on the site, and a contract was awarded in 2018 to Chicago-based M/I Homes for a $20.5 million purchase.

But in 2019, M/I Homes withdrew before its approval period had expired.

Nitti Homes, whose bid still exceeded the district's minimum price of $17 million, remained interested.

The District 211 board this June extended the period for Nitti Homes' approval to Sept. 22 and set a mandatory closing date of Oct. 15 for the sale.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Schaumburg panel recommends 149-home development on District 211 site
Related Article
Schaumburg panel recommends 149-home development on District 211 site
 
Housing proposal could be largest of its kind in Schaumburg since 1990s
Related Article
Housing proposal could be largest of its kind in Schaumburg since 1990s
 
District 211 may delay sale of Schaumburg land to home developer
Related Article
District 211 may delay sale of Schaumburg land to home developer
 
District 211 tries again to sell 62-acre Schaumburg site
Related Article
District 211 tries again to sell 62-acre Schaumburg site
 
2 bidders out, so District 211 still has land to sell
Related Article
2 bidders out, so District 211 still has land to sell
 
District 211 puts 62 acres on market for residential development
Related Article
District 211 puts 62 acres on market for residential development
 
District 211 may decide fate of Schaumburg land in July
Related Article
District 211 may decide fate of Schaumburg land in July
 
District 211 to seek appraisal of vacant Schaumburg site
Related Article
District 211 to seek appraisal of vacant Schaumburg site
 
District 211 to analyze ideas for Schaumburg site
Related Article
District 211 to analyze ideas for Schaumburg site
 
District 211 to discuss plans for vacant 60-acre site in Schaumburg
Related Article
District 211 to discuss plans for vacant 60-acre site in Schaumburg
 
District 211 wants public input on 60-acre Schaumburg site
Related Article
District 211 wants public input on 60-acre Schaumburg site
 
District 211 has 3-year plan for vacant property in Schaumburg
Related Article
District 211 has 3-year plan for vacant property in Schaumburg
 
Schaumburg revising 20-year-old land plan
Related Article
Schaumburg revising 20-year-old land plan
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 