Midwest Real Estate Data add new Realtor partner

LISLE -- Midwest Real Estate Data, the largest multiple listing service in Illinois, has signed an agreement to partner with the Greater Gateway Association of Realtors.

The agreement gives GGAR members the opportunity to use MRED's services in addition to their current MLS, exchanging listings directly with real estate professionals in MRED's coverage area as well as their local marketplace.

GGAR provides resources to more than 1,200 real estate professionals across 135 offices in eight southwest Illinois counties. GGAR becomes the 16th Realtor association in Illinois to partner with MRED.

GGAR CEO Kyle Anderson said partnering with MRED allows his association to build on a track record of outstanding service and providing members additional opportunities to expose properties to a broader audience.