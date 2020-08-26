IAA names Albrecht chief information security officer

Westchester-based IAA Inc. has appointed Andrew Albrecht as vice president and chief information security officer.

Albrecht will report directly to Maju Abraham, senior vice president and chief information officer.

Most recently, Albrecht served as senior director, IT security & compliance for Designer Brands Inc., a retailer with more than 650 stores across multiple international brands. At DBI, he developed and championed comprehensive business-minded visions and actionable strategies to identify and minimize risk while also establishing a cybersecurity operations center.

Prior to DBI, Albrecht was vice president/chief information security officer for Michaels Stores and held various information security leadership roles at global companies including Best Buy, La Quinta Inns & Suites, and L Brands.

Albrecht earned his Master of Science degree in Security Technologies from the University of Minnesota.