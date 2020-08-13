Schaumburg panel recommends 149-home development on District 211 site

A rendering of some of the architectural styles Glendale Heights-based Nitti Development LLC is proposing for its 149-home development on 62 acres in Schaumburg it's contracted to buy from Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

This is a rendering of some of the architectural styles Glendale Heights-based Nitti Development LLC is proposing for a 149-home development in Schaumburg on 62 acres it has contracted to buy from Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Schaumburg zoning board members Wednesday voted 6-1 to recommend approval of a proposed development of 149 single-family homes on a 62-acre site being sold by Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211.

The property -- which would see the largest development of single-family homes in the village since the 1990s -- is bordered by Summit Drive to the west, Plum Grove Road to the east, Wise Road to the south and existing houses extending from Weathersfield Way to the north.

District 211 purchased the land about 50 years ago for a future school that ultimately wasn't needed.

The village board is scheduled to consider final approval of the project at its Aug. 25 meeting.

Though all zoning board members praised the design of the homes proposed by Nitti Development LLC of Glendale Heights, a few expressed some concerns about aspects of the project. But only zoning board member Elizabeth Veatch voted against the recommendation.

Veatch said the development's lot sizes were smaller than she would like. She added that she agreed with a member of the public who said last week that it's Schaumburg residents who will have to live with the completed development.

While zoning board member Robert Morreale said he shared that concern, Chairman Harry Raimondi said the real estate market has seen a gradual reduction in lot sizes over the past 40 years as people have lost interest in maintenance.

Zoning board member James Dolbeare said the new homes would be unusual for having their backyards facing Summit Drive, and he asked that the developer and the village staff not lose focus on buffer landscaping there.

The developer's general plan is to start building from the west and complete 30 to 40 homes per year, according to the village staff.

Nitti Development bid $17.7 million for the land.