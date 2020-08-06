 

Construction starts on new Brightmont Academy facility

NORTHFIELD -- Design Construction Concepts has started construction on a new educational location for Brightmont Academy at 1799 Willow Road in Northfield.

The fully accredited private school's Northfield campus is being designed by OKW Architects to provide a positive learning environment with individual spaces for safe, one-to-one customized instruction.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Located in a former showroom, adjacent to the Starbucks at the northeast corner of Willow Road and Central Avenue, the 3,500-square-foot renovation will retain many of the existing eclectic ceiling features and wall treatments. The renovation will convert the space to meet the needs of Brightmont's unique one-to-one educational model.

"This building is an ideal place where parents can walk to downtown Northfield, grab a coffee next door, or run errands while their kids receive individualized instruction inside," said Andy Poticha, principal at Northbrook-based Design Construction Concepts.

