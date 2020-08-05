"Oakbrook Terrace Eats" helps residents, promotes restaurants

Acting Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Paul Esposito and the City of Oakbrook Terrace made the never-ending "what's for dinner" question a little easier and more enticing, announcing its major initiative -- Oakbrook Terrace Eats -- to help drive restaurant demand and revenues and help get food on the table of its residents.

The city, dubbed The City of Hospitality, has always been a strong supporter of its hotels and many businesses that attract patrons, knowing their importance for the City's quality of life and economy. With the ongoing pandemic, Oakbrook Terrace Eats represents the mayor's continued commitment to keeping its restaurant industry healthy while at the same time offering a useful program to its residents during these challenging times.

"The City and our residents value our restaurants' place in this community, and it is my hope this program will provide some financial assistance as we continue to weather these fluid business conditions due to covid-19," said Mayor Esposito. "We have all been impacted by the pandemic, yet I have seen residents and businesses rally to help others, shift their operations and recommit to their home of Oakbrook Terrace. I am proud of our community."

Oakbrook Terrace Eats will provide every homeowner in the City of Oakbrook Terrace a gift of $100 -- in the form of five $20 vouchers -- valid between August 4, 2020 and December 30, 2020 for use at participating Oakbrook Terrace restaurants for dine-in or pickup. The list of 26 participating restaurants includes many local favorites, each of which will redeem the vouchers for cash value. To optimize the financial benefits of the program, residents are requested to use the full amount of each voucher -- no change will be provided.

"We are pleased to be able to partner with the City's dining initiative," said Jerry and Jorge Hernandez, owners and operators of Brook's Kitchen & Tap. "Our spacious, socially-distanced covered patio, bar options and indoor seating allow for guests to comfortably enjoy a night out of delicious food and drinks in a safe setting. We look forward to welcoming our Oakbrook Terrace community as everyone comes together to support local."

The program launches at a time when the local tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and is in need of support by local leaders and residents. "I applaud Mayor Esposito on Oakbrook Terrace Eats, as recovery will happen locally first and this program is representative of that," said Beth Marchetti, executive director of the DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau which partnered with the city to coordinate the program. "The 4 million guests that stay in DuPage hotels every year also visit restaurants, shops, museums and more -- pumping valuable dollars into the DuPage economy, $2.7 billion in 2018 alone. Now is the time we must acknowledge how these guests -- friends and family, corporate travelers, day-trippers and others -- support our businesses, and focus on how we can elevate opportunities now to ensure economic health for the future." Marchetti went on to explain that the sales and food and beverage taxes generated by visitation lessens the tax burden of residents by $1300 a year.

To expedite the launch of the program and ensure receipt of all program details and materials, the City has coordinated two distribution plans. Distribution to condominium owners will take place on July 30 by city officials and buildings' management, directly to owners' doors. Single-family homeowners are asked to attend a pickup drive-through event at City Hall on August 4 from 8 a.m. -- 2 p.m. Residents are asked to follow a schedule for staggered pickup times, remain in their cars and wear masks, follow prompts for social distancing, and use the letter mailed to them and an I.D. to show proof of residency through their car window. All homeowners have received a letter in the mail further outlining this information and instructions.

Anyone who does not feel well is asked by the City to please not attend the drive-through event, instead call Cheryl Downer at City Hall at 630-941-8300 ext. 201 to make alternate arrangements. For more information about the Oakbrook Terrace Eats program, please reach out to Aileen Haslett at City Hall at extension 630-941-8300, ext. 267.