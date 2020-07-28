Entre brokers sale of industrial building
SCHAUMBURG -- Entre Commercial Realty has completed the sale of a 67,817 square foot single-tenant industrial building at 710 East State Parkway in Schaumburg.
Terms of the sale were not announced.
An affiliate of STAG Industrial Inc. acquired the property. The property has been occupied by Advance Auto Parts and its affiliate, Worldpac, since 2006 and in 2019 they expanded into the entire building under a new long-term lease extension.
AAP/Worldpac utilizes the building to provide just-in-time delivery of automotive parts and accessories to its customers.
Dan Benassi, SIOR, Dan Jones, SIOR and Sam Deihs of Arlington Heights-based Entre represented the seller.
