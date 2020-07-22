BullsEye Axe Lounge making Schaumburg debut

BullsEye Axe Lounge has opened a new location at the Streets of Woodfield shopping center in Schaumburg. The first BullsEye is at The Arboretum of South Barrington. Courtesy of BullsEye Axe Lounge

Disappointed with darts? Annoyed by archery? A new business at the Streets of Woodfield in Schaumburg is aiming to be at the cutting edge of entertainment venues.

BullsEye Axe Lounge, where axe throwing is the sport of choice, opened its second location in the Northwest suburbs this week at 601 N. Martingale Road, Suite 243 in Schaumburg, next to Legoland and behind Jamba Juice and Starbucks.

A 50% discount is in effect during the grand opening, running through Sunday.

The business opened its first site last September in The Arboretum of South Barrington.

Co-founder Aleya Siyaj said she and her husband thought they'd try out axe throwing at an existing business during one of their date nights without the kids one cold January night.

But when they arrived, they were told the business was fully booked and the next available spot was two weeks later.

"My husband and I looked at each other and knew we stumbled onto a jackpot," Siyaj said.

Though preparing their business' second location amid a pandemic wasn't the easiest of tasks, Siyaj said she and her husband remained confident that people would be ready to try new things as they became able to leave their homes again.

"Axe throwing is a great stress relief, and with everything going on in the world most people are on edge," she said. "Also, it's so important to support local businesses especially during times like these."

BullsEye Axe Lounge's hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, noon to 1 a.m. on Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.