Nicor president to retire after 30 years in industry

Nicor Gas President Melvin D. Williams announced he is retiring Sept. 1, ending a 30-year career in the gas energy industry.

Williams, who is also senior vice president of Nicor's parent company Southern Company Gas, was named president of the Naperville-based utility in 2015.

During that time, he oversaw Nicor's massive infrastructure improvement program, replacing of more than 831 miles of aging gas pipeline and underground storage systems, the company said in a statement. Nearly 100,000 service replacements also were conducted throughout Nicor's 656 communities.

"Melvin's many accomplishments span his decades with Southern Company Gas, and our industry is better thanks to his contributions," said Southern Company Gas Chairman, President and CEO. Kim Greene.

John O. Hudson, III, executive vice president and chief external and public affairs officer at Southern Company Gas, will succeed Williams as Nicor president and CEO.

Williams cane to Nicor through Southern Company Gas, which acquired Nicor in 2011 when the company was known ad AGL Resources. Before his appointment, Williams served as senior vice president of planning and business services operations. He also served as vice president and general manager of Atlanta Gas Light and Florida City Gas.

He joined the company n 1989 and held leadership positions in numerous areas of the company throughout his 31 years, including sales and new business development, regulatory affairs, utility operations and financial planning and analysis.

Williams, a champion of diversity and inclusion, served on the Southern Company Gas Leadership, Empowerment, Acceptance and Diversity Council and is the founding chairman of the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council, as well as a member of the Chicago chapter of the American Association of Blacks in Energy.

He has also served on the serving on the board of directors for United Way of Metropolitan Chicago, the board of trustees for the Field Museum of Chicago; and the board of the Southern Company Gas Charitable Foundation. He is a lifetime member and Hall of Fame inductee of the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club of Savannah.

Williams earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Savannah State University.