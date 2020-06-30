Housing proposal could be largest of its kind in Schaumburg since 1990s

A rendering of some of the architectural styles Glendale Heights-based Nitti Development LLC is proposing for its 149-home Braxton Woods development on 62 acres in Schaumburg. Nitti is contracted to buy the site from Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Glendale Heights-based Nitti Development LLC is proposing a 149-home development on 62 acres in Schaumburg. If approved, it would be the largest development of its kind in Schaumburg since the 1990s. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

A proposed development of 149 single-family homes could become the largest of its kind approved by the village of Schaumburg since the 1990s, village officials said.

Community Development Director Julie Fitzgerald said that while village planners haven't yet recommended the proposed Braxton Woods project detailed on the Schaumburg website, they support the concept and are working through some final issues with the developer.

That developer -- Glendale Heights-based Nitti Development, LLC -- has contracted to purchase 62 acres from Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 for $17.7 million.

The site is bordered by Summit Drive to the west, Plum Grove Road to the east, Wise Road to the south and existing houses extending from Weathersfield Way to the north. District 211 purchased the land about 50 years ago for a future school that ultimately wasn't needed.

The school district's board of education recently approved a second extension of the approval period for Nitti Development's purchase, this one from June 15 to Sept. 22, to accommodate the village's review of the plan.

The extension also set a mandatory closing date for the sale of Oct. 15, and required that 20% of Nitti's earnest money -- or $170,000 -- be deemed nonrefundable.

Though the board of education's vote was unanimous, board member Mark Cramer voiced his concern that the delay in the development's review and approval might have been caused by the village of Schaumburg "moving the goal posts."

Fellow Member Ed Yung, an architect, said he considered the review time frame normal for a project of the size and complexity proposed.

In District 211, the 62 acres lie within the current attendance boundaries of Conant High School in Hoffman Estates.

For Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54, the property lies within the attendance boundaries of Collins Elementary School and Frost Junior High School. A two-story, four-classroom addition to Collins School is being built this summer to meet existing space needs.

Specific dates have not yet been scheduled, but the Braxton Woods developers plan to seek the recommendation of Schaumburg's zoning board of appeals later this summer before pursuing final approval by the village board.

Though the proposed development isn't planned to have specific phases, it is expected to be a multiyear project with some early site work still hoped to be done this fall, Fitzgerald said.