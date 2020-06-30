 

Andy's Frozen Custard opens in Schaumburg

  • Andy's Frozen Custard has opened its 13th Chicago-area location at 390 N. Barrington Road in Schaumburg.

Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 6/30/2020 2:21 PM

Just in time for the hottest days of summer, Andy's Frozen Custard has announced the opening of its 13th Chicago-area location at 390 N. Barrington Road in Schaumburg.

The 1,500-square-foot building features drive-through and walk-up service windows, as well as outdoor seating on benches with patios that will be heated during the winter months, company officials said. The business will create more than 25 jobs in Schaumburg.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The new store also opens with the enhanced precautions and stringent health and safety measures that existing Andy's locations have used to adapt to the requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic, representatives said.

Summer hours are 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

