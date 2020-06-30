AAR named a top federal contractor

WOOD DALE -- AAR Corp. has been named one of the top 200 federal contractors by Bloomberg Government in the ninth annual BGOV200.

AAR ranked No. 93 this year on the list, improving from its ranking of 119th in 2019.

The rankings are based on fiscal year 2019 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. AAR has been a regular over the years on Bloomberg´s list thanks to its innovative and cost effective solutions which are provided to the Federal Government.

"Our government and defense customers are a major pillar of our business and we are very proud of our efforts supporting the many federal government missions around the world," said Nicholas Gross, AAR senior vice president of government programs.