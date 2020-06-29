SVN Chicago brokers sale of Crystal Lake building

CRYSTAL LAKE -- SVN | Chicago Commercial recently brokered the sale of a value-add office building at 805 McHenry Ave. in Crystal Lake.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. James Mead, CCIM and Stephen Cusano of SVN | Chicago Commercial represented the seller in the transaction.

The new buyer has been in deep discussions with several potential tenants and plans to fill the office vacancies soon.

"It was a win-win transaction for both parties during the COVID-19 pandemic," Mead said.