Comcast extends free Essentials internet offer

Comcast said Thursday it will continue to provide 60 days of free internet service to new, eligible internet Essentials customers. AP File photo/2019

SCHAUMBURG -- Comcast will continue to provide 60 days of free internet service to new, eligible internet Essentials customers, the company said Thursday.

Originally set to expire on June 30, the free offer will now be available through the end of the year. In addition, Comcast will continue to waive, through the end of the year, the requirement that customers not have a past due balance with Comcast to qualify.

Since 2011, internet Essentials has connected more than 2 million low-income families to the internet, serving approximately 8 million people. The program, which offers low-cost, high-speed internet service for $9.95 a month plus tax, also provides multiple options to access free digital skills training in print, online, and in person.

Applicants can go to www.internetessentials.com using any web-connected device, including mobile phones. The accessible website also includes the option to video chat with customer service agents in American Sign Language. In addition, there are two dedicated phone numbers 1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.