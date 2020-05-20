DataCubes changes name to Convr

SCHAUMBURG- Insurance technology company DataCubes has unveiled a new name for the company -- Convr.

Convr stands for convergence, a concept that reflects the company's passion for combining the power of technology and decision science to enable superior underwriting decisions. Convr is focused on scaling solutions, investing further in research and development and expanding its team. This will enable the organization to continue to help carriers streamline their commercial underwriting processes while delivering world-class customer experiences.

"Building on the success of DataCubes, Convr will continue to provide its advanced technology and exceptional client service focus that customers have grown accustomed to since our launch in 2016," said Harish Neelamana, co-founder and president. "As we continue to grow and innovate, the name Convr best represents our vision of empowering commercial P & C insurers through decision science."