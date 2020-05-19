Ice Miller, McKenna create advocacy joint venture

Law firm Ice Miller LLP said it is starting a joint venture with Michael McKenna, president of MWR Strategies and a former senior White House official, to expand its advocacy, communications and policy capabilities.

The joint venture strengthens Ice Miller's federal advocacy team and enables the firm to better serve clients with issues across the federal enterprise.

McKenna recently worked in the White House as deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of the Office of Legislative Affairs. He previously worked for the Reagan and Bush administrations. He has consulted for a wide variety of political and corporate clients with respect to government relations, opinion research, marketing, message development and communications strategies.

"Mike has a deep and broad understanding of both policy and political processes. We know he can help our current and prospective clients thrive in the federal policy arena. He understands how Washington works, has deep relationships throughout the Administration and Congress and helps position us for continued growth in Washington and across the country," said Lawren Mills, Ice Miller partner and chair of the Firm's Public Affairs Group.

Ice Miller LLP has more than 340 legal professionals in seven offices, advising clients on all aspects of legal issues across more than 20 practice areas.