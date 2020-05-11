 

Opening on horizon for apartment building, Boler Co. HQ at former Motorola site

  • The 260-unit Element at Veridian apartment building in Schaumburg near Topgolf on the former Motorola Solutions campus is expected to be ready for occupancy around June 1.

      The 260-unit Element at Veridian apartment building in Schaumburg near Topgolf on the former Motorola Solutions campus is expected to be ready for occupancy around June 1. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, work has continued on the Element at Veridian apartment building on the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg. Residents are expected to begin moving in next month.

      Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, work has continued on the Element at Veridian apartment building on the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg. Residents are expected to begin moving in next month. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Construction work remains ongoing on the redevelopment of the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg. The next projected expected to be complete is the 260-unit Element at Veridian apartment building.

      Construction work remains ongoing on the redevelopment of the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg. The next projected expected to be complete is the 260-unit Element at Veridian apartment building. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Posted5/11/2020 5:30 AM

With construction viewed as an essential industry and permitted to continue this spring, the first residents of a new 260-unit apartment building on the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg are expected to start moving in next month.

And the nearby state-of-the-art headquarters of the Boler Co. should be ready in early November for its employees' relocation from Itasca, as long as no lingering stay-at-home orders prevent it.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Though construction hasn't been slowed, the work on the Element at Veridian apartment building has included significant internal controls due to the pandemic, said Bob Burk, managing partner of UrbanStreet Group LLC.

Burk's company is the master developer of the 225-acre Veridian development on the former Motorola site and the builder of the Element apartment building.

Construction of the eight-story, 180,000-square-foot Boler headquarters remains on the same schedule announced in March 2019, according to Jerry Riordan, senior vice president of project developer JLL.

While some have begun to speculate the pandemic will cause permanent change to the office market, Riordan said speculation is all it is.

Burk said the Boler Co. building is a prime example of the fundamental shift back to high-quality office space the market had been experiencing. Saying that the pandemic will have an influence -- which is likely -- is a long way from being able to predict what it will be, Burk added.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I don't believe we're going to see the net result for a long time," he said.

While some companies may have discovered their office space isn't as essential as previously thought, others are seeing their efficiency reduced as a result of work-from-home requirements, Burk said. It's only human nature to want to work and collaborate face to face, he added.

Though the pendulum is likely to swing after the pandemic, Burk said he doesn't expect extreme changes.

Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said it will take about a year to recognize any major, long-term changes to the local market.

On the residential side of things, developer D.R. Horton's plan for a 260-unit row home development on 20 acres along Algonquin Road could be ready to start construction very soon, with its first residents likely moving in around the fall of 2021, Frank said.

A 110-unit assisted-living and memory care facility to be run by Florida-based Harbor Retirement Development LLC is also in the process of shoring up its financing and obtaining permits, he added.

Burk said the next big project on the former Motorola site is the design of The District, a 30-acre area at the eastern end of the development that would ultimately include 200,000 square feet of commercial space and about 400 residences -- with approximately 250 in its initial phase.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Developers maintaining long-term view in Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates
Related Article
Developers maintaining long-term view in Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates
 
Dailly delivers news of growth during first State of Schaumburg address
Related Article
Dailly delivers news of growth during first State of Schaumburg address
 
Schaumburg's 2020 vision for former Motorola site, entertainment district
Related Article
Schaumburg's 2020 vision for former Motorola site, entertainment district
 
Itasca company moving global headquarters to former Motorola site in Schaumburg
Related Article
Itasca company moving global headquarters to former Motorola site in Schaumburg
 
Next up for Schaumburg's former Motorola campus: 260 apartments
Related Article
Next up for Schaumburg's former Motorola campus: 260 apartments
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 