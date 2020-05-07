Ulta to reopen stores in seven states

BOLINGBROOK -- Ulta Beauty plans to reopen about 180 stores in seven states next Monday as part the company moves to resume business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ulta CEO Mary Dillon said stores in Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah will reopen. She said the company has worked with government and health guidance to develop safety policies and with the Retail Industry Leaders Association to collaborate and share best practices.

"Our focus has been on how to reopen safely -- not just when -- throughout our preparation and planning to ensure we are confident to welcome guests and associates back to Ulta Beauty," Dillon said.

In addition to the store openings, Ulta recent began curbside pickup service at more than 700 stores, and increased safety measures and processes.

"It is our responsibility to create store environments that are safe for our guests to enjoy the shopping experience and for our associates to work confidently," Dillon said.