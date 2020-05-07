Lake in the Hills grants relief to businesses affected by COVID-19

Lake in the Hills is providing some financial relief to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The village board recently approved an ordinance provisionally amending liquor and tobacco control and licensing regulations. It reduces the 2020-21 liquor, video gambling and tobacco licensing fees by 50% and extends payment due dates to July 31.

The reductions amount to a $35,975 relief package for restaurants, cafes and other businesses holding such licenses affected by Illinois' stay-at-home order. The deadline for submitting applications for renewal of annual liquor, video gambling and tobacco licenses was May 1. Businesses that already paid renewal fees for 2020-21 have been refunded 50% of their payment, officials said.

Business license renewals and payments for 2020-21 also have been extended to July 31.

"Throughout this entire situation, we'll be looking at reasonable ways that the village can provide assistance to our community," Village President Russ Ruzanski said. "Businesses aren't necessarily able to use these types of licenses how they normally would, so this was a unanimous decision for our village board. We've also provided water billing relief for businesses and residents by extending the suspension of late payment fees and water shut-offs through the May stay-at-home order."

The village board will hold a remote ad hoc meeting about COVID-19 updates and the village's response at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. For meeting information, visit lith.org/meetings.