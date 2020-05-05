Discover appoints new board chairman

RIVERWOODS - The Discover board of directors has appointed board member Thomas Maheras as chairman, following the unexpected May 1 death of Chairman Lawrence Weinbach.

Weinbach, 80, joined Discover as an original board member when the company went public in 2007 and was lead director on Discover's board from 2009 to 2018. He served as independent chairman since January 2019. He most recently was chairman of Great Western Products Holdings, LLC, a manufacturer and master distributor of food and nonfood concession products, since 2009 and a managing director of Yankee Hill Capital Management, LLC, a private equity firm, since 2006.

Maheras, 57, joined the board in 2008. He has been the managing partner of Tegean Capital Management, LLC since 2008, and a partner and Chief Investment Officer of Iron Park Capital Management, LLC since 2019, two investment advisory firms based in New York. Prior to that, he was chairman and co-chief executive officer of Citi Markets and Banking, the investment banking division of Citigroup, Inc. He has served as chairman of the U.S. Treasury Department Borrowing Advisory Committee and as an executive committee member of the Board of Directors of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.