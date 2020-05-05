Chicago Custom Foods acquired by Virginia-based firm

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Chicago Custom Foods, a manufacturer of branded popcorn seasonings, has been acquired by Richmond-based Sauer Brands Inc. for an undisclosed sum, the company announced Tuesday.

Richmond, Va-based Sauer is a maker of flavor-enhancing condiments, seasonings and spices, including the Duke's Mayonnaise and The Spice Hunter brands, and a portfolio company of Charlotte, N.C.-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners.

Sauer Brands will operate CCF as a separate business unit under the leadership of Jason Roy, CCF's current CEO and a 17-year veteran of the company. Roy will report to Sauer Brands CEO Martin Kelly.

"CCF has done a tremendous job growing the Kernel Season's brand, creating a culture of innovation and leveraging an impressive degree of merchandising savvy that we can learn from," said Bill Lovette, executive chairman of Sauer Brands Inc.

CCF's products are sold through more than 30,000 distribution points in the U.S. and internationally, including mass merchants, grocery stores and specialty retailers, as well as in movie theaters in 30 countries around the world. Its Kernel Season's brand has enjoyed strong sales as popcorn and other snack foods continue to gain favor with consumers.