Raising Cane's planning to open new location in Bloomingdale

Raising Cane's is expected to get final approval from Bloomingdale to open a location in the village. The fast-food chain has a simple menu of chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and Cane's Sauce. Courtesy of Raising Cane's

A Louisiana-based fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers is hoping to begin construction "as soon as possible" on a new location in Bloomingdale, village officials say.

Raising Cane's is expected to get final approval next week from the village board to build a 3,290-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through at 334 W. Army Trail Road. The plan calls for an existing KFC restaurant to be demolished to make room for the building.

"We look forward to Bloomingdale," said Anna Ball, regional leader of marketing for Raising Cane's. "Not only do we want to do business in Bloomingdale, we want to give back to the community."

Raising Cane's, which has roughly 500 locations worldwide, entered the Chicago market in 2017. It now has nine area restaurants and plans to open another this summer in Glen Ellyn.

"When you enter a market, you want to test the waters and see how it goes," Ball said. "We feel like we've had a good testing period in the Chicago area. It's done well for us."

Ball says there's a number of fans who call themselves "Caneiacs." She said they enjoy the focused menu of chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and Cane's Sauce.

"We serve one thing: the perfect box," Ball said. "It's always fresh, it's always hot, and we serve it quickly. And our customers know that."

She said the chicken fingers are marinated for 24 hours and never frozen. They're then hand-battered and cooked-to-order.

She described Cane's Sauce as "tangy with a little bit of spice."

"It gives you a nice pop in your mouth," Ball said. "It's pretty phenomenal."

Ball couldn't provide a timeline for when construction of the Bloomingdale location would start.

Once the village approves the project, Raising Cane's would need to get a permit to demolish the existing KFC building.

Sean Gascoigne, Bloomingdale's community and economic development director, said it's unclear when KFC will move out. But he said Raising Cane's would like to get started "as soon as possible."

"In their mind, they are ready to go as soon as they can," Gascoigne said.

The Raising Cane's in Bloomingdale would have indoor and outdoor seating. Hours are expected to be 10 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.