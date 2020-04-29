Sage lists Syscon's Field Time app

HINSDALE -- Syscon, an IT company known for supporting construction companies for the past 35 years, announced its Field Integrated Time (F.I.T.) System app is newly listed on Sage's Partner site.

Syscon is both a Sage Partner and Sage Third Party Developer.

Syscon's F.I.T. System enables field personnel to use their smartphone or tablet to easily enter their time by job and send directly to Sage 100 Contractor. The F.I.T. System is listed in the payroll category on Sage's Partner site. As a Sage Partner, Syscon provides consulting services, implementation, software configuration, customization, and ongoing support to Sage users.

"We're thrilled to see our F.I.T. System added to our software listing with Sage," aid Syscon President Catherine Wendt. "Having F.I.T. listed is an important milestone for our app. We're very proud of our designers and programmers; they've done an excellent job meeting our clients' needs,"