Mount Prospect, apartment developer agree to downtown streetscape improvements

Streetscape improvements planned around the new apartment development at 10 N. Main Street in Mount Prospect include brick pavers, concrete edging and planter beds in the sidewalk. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect trustees approved an agreement Tuesday with the developers of a new five-story apartment building downtown to share the costs of streetscape upgrades around the building. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

The developer of a five-story apartment building in downtown Mount Prospect will take the lead in completing streetscape work next to the site, under a measure approved by village trustees Tuesday.

10 N. Main, LLC also will take on about 43% of the costs of the work outside its planned 97-unit apartment complex on the northwest corner of Central Road and Main Street.

Mount Prospect village board members Tuesday approved a change in the redevelopment agreement and authorized payment of up to $205,808 to 10 N. Main, LLC for the village's share in the design and construction expenses.

Developers will pick up the remaining $160,672.

Planned streetscape improvements include installation of brick pavers, concrete edging and planter beds in the sidewalk. 10 N. Main, LLC also is responsible for the cost of constructing a drop off lane along Main Street and driveway entrances.

"Initially the village was going to do the work necessary for the streetscape improvements along the public rights of way for this project," Village Manager Michael Cassady said during Tuesday's village board meeting, which was held by teleconference. "As we got into it, it became apparent that the developer is better positioned to do the work from a perspective of dealing with (the Illinois Department of Transportation) on permitting, as well as just being able to assemble people on site and manage people on-site officially."

One big factor is the thorny process of getting IDOT permits, particularly for the major elements of the improvements, such as the drop-off lane and the driveway entrances.

"We realized it would be problematic to say the least for two different groups (the developer and the village) to be trying to get permits for work in the same space," Public Works Director Sean Dorsey said. "It would be confusing to IDOT."

The apartments are going on the site of what was once a 26,500-square-foot shopping center that featured an A & P grocery store. The building will feature a 900-square-foot indoor amenity area on the fifth floor, a 1,300-square-foot rooftop terrace and 130 parking spots.