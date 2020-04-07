EGGJAM cafe, Handcrafted Kitchen planned for downtown Mount Prospect development

Handcrafted Kitchen will offer a full seasonal menu and views of downtown Mount Prospect from the second floor of a two-story restaurant space inside the 20 West development. Courtesy of Bill Wilson

The EGGJAM Cafe will occupy the first level of a two-story restaurant space inside the 20 West development in downtown Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Bill Wilson

The two-story restaurant space at Mount Prospect's new 20 West development will be filled this summer by a lower-level cafe offering grab-and-go gourmet items and a second-story dining area featuring views of the village's downtown and full seasonal menu, developers announced Tuesday.

The Mainstreet Market at 20 West, 20 W. Northwest Highway, will encompass 4,500 square feet in all, with the EGGJAM cafe occupying the first floor and the Handcrafted Kitchen on the second.

"Our concept is modeled around comfort, convenience, and quality," said Nick Bertolini, the director of development for the project. "There is something for everyone: grab-and-go options, dine-in seating, entertainment, shopping. It's a truly unique place; alive and vibrant. We can't wait for people to make this their spot."

Along with an open seating area, the first-floor cafe will feature a walk-up window for commuters, as well as a pizza bar with a wood-fired oven.

The second floor's Handcrafted Kitchen will have a full bar and outdoor seating overlooking the downtown, as well as a seasonal menu curated by award-winning chef Giovanni Labbate.

Other plans include wine tastings and cooking classes.

One of the project's major players is Bill Wilson, founder of Billy Bricks Wood Fired Pizza, which has eight brick-and-mortar locations in the suburbs and three mobile units.

Labbate will serve as the managing partner for Main Street Market at 20 West. He is on the United States Pizza team, capturing first place for being "Fastest Pie Maker," and also holds a Guinness World Record for co-creating the longest pizza, which measured 6,333 feet.

The restaurant is part of the six-story, $23.5 million 20 West development, which also includes 73 apartments across from the downtown Metra station.