 

Three leases brokered at industrial building

  • Lee & Associates recently closed three lease transactions in a 78,862-square-foot industrial building at 1001-1043 Lombard Road in Lombard.

    Lee & Associates recently closed three lease transactions in a 78,862-square-foot industrial building at 1001-1043 Lombard Road in Lombard. Photo courtesy Lee & Associates

 
Updated 4/6/2020 11:07 AM

LOMBARD -- Lee & Associates recently closed three lease transactions in a 78,862-square-foot industrial building at 1001-1043 Lombard Road in Lombard.

Jay Farnam, executive vice president, Brent De Noble, senior vice president, and Jeff Galante, principal of Lee & Associates' Illinois office, represented owner Venture One Real Estate in all three leases.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A 5,238-square-foot unit at 1001 Lombard Road was leased by Tactical Lighting Systems. The tenant was represented by Brown Commercial. The 4,296-square-foot unit at 1013 Lombard Road was leased by Oak Hill Brands Corp. The tenant was represented by Michael Manna or Cushman & Wakefield. The 3,104-square-foot unit at 1021 Lombard Road was leased by Live Electric, LLC. The tenant was represented by Dan Obiala with Tenant Base.

The Lee & Associates team began marketing the property last year when Venture One purchased the building. With the transitions, only 2 units remain in the 12-unit building.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 