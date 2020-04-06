Three leases brokered at industrial building

Lee & Associates recently closed three lease transactions in a 78,862-square-foot industrial building at 1001-1043 Lombard Road in Lombard. Photo courtesy Lee & Associates

LOMBARD -- Lee & Associates recently closed three lease transactions in a 78,862-square-foot industrial building at 1001-1043 Lombard Road in Lombard.

Jay Farnam, executive vice president, Brent De Noble, senior vice president, and Jeff Galante, principal of Lee & Associates' Illinois office, represented owner Venture One Real Estate in all three leases.

A 5,238-square-foot unit at 1001 Lombard Road was leased by Tactical Lighting Systems. The tenant was represented by Brown Commercial. The 4,296-square-foot unit at 1013 Lombard Road was leased by Oak Hill Brands Corp. The tenant was represented by Michael Manna or Cushman & Wakefield. The 3,104-square-foot unit at 1021 Lombard Road was leased by Live Electric, LLC. The tenant was represented by Dan Obiala with Tenant Base.

The Lee & Associates team began marketing the property last year when Venture One purchased the building. With the transitions, only 2 units remain in the 12-unit building.