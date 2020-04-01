AAR, Sumitomo start joint venture

WOOD DALE -- Aviation services provider AAR and Sumitomo Corp., a Japanese trading company, are launching a joint venture that will distribute aircraft parts and offer aviation logistics management solutions to the Japanese defense market.

The venture, called AAR Sumisho Aviation Services, will be based in Chicago and will also distribute parts from OEMs based in Japan to the global aviation aftermarket.

By combining AAR's global network and expertise in aviation supply chain and parts distribution with Sumitomo's logistics specialization and large footprint in the Japanese market, AAR Sumisho Aviation Services will be equipped to provide quality services to our Japanese defense customers, as well as play a key role in the export of parts from Japanese OEMs.