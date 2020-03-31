True Value's Cary plant ramping up production of hand sanitizer

The True Value Co. plant in Cary will begin manufacturing hand sanitizer. The first production run will be donated to thousands of True Value hardware stores. Courtesy of True Value Company

True Value Co. is converting part of its paint manufacturing plant in Cary to begin production of hand sanitizer and cleaning products in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cary factory typically churns out several million gallons of paint annually.

Now, the 600,000-square-foot facility will ramp up production of hand sanitizer.

The first several thousand gallons will be donated to True Value hardware stores across the country to protect employees against COVID-19 while they serve customers.

The in-demand product is scheduled to be shipped to stores in early to mid-April.

The chain of independent retailers announced Tuesday that the company is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an over-the-counter drug manufacturer to make hand sanitizer.

True Value plans to increase production to help address shortages as the company sources more raw materials.

The company also is manufacturing cleaning and sanitizing products such as hand soap, all-purpose cleansers with and without bleach and degreasing cleanser.

"In state after state, hardware stores have been declared 'essential' and permitted to stay open," President and CEO John Hartmann said in a statement. "From hand sanitizer to tools and home maintenance products to farm and ranch items, local hardware stores play a critical role in keeping homes and communities up and running. During these unprecedented times, we're proud to do our part to help make a difference and get the much-coveted hand sanitizer onto True Value store shelves as quickly as we can."