ISACA to offer certification exams remotely

SCHAUMBURG -- ISACA certification candidates will be able to take certification exams remotely by the end of April, providing test-takers flexibility and convenience at a time when public health concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic have impeded traditional testing methods.

ISACA will offer live remote proctoring for its Certified Information Systems Auditor, Certified Information Security Manager, Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT, and Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control certification exams, which will be made available to test-takers by the end of April.

Security and integrity of these tests continues to be a priority. Remote proctoring of the exams allows for monitoring of the testing area via video and for each remote proctor to monitor a few candidates at one time. Internet access during the test is prohibited.

Candidates can register for the exam now and choose the live remote proctoring option as soon as it becomes available. Learn more about ISACA's certifications at www.isaca.org/credentialing/certifications. To access ISACA updates and resources related to COVID-19, visit www.isaca.org/go/covid19.