US Foods to support retail in light of COVID-19 outbreak

US Foods Holding Corp. said it will help support and sell to retail outlets like grocery stores and contract some of its distribution workforce to companies experiencing increased demand in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. File Photo

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. said it will help support and sell to retail outlets like grocery stores and contract some of its distribution workforce to companies experiencing increased demand in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The actions are expected to partially offset declines in the company's primary customers in the restaurant, hospitality and education industries, officials said.

The company is a longtime supplier to the health care industry and armed forces and continues to support these customers as they work to serve our communities in this difficult time. US Foods is also supportive of efforts to provide relief for the restaurant industry and is helping its restaurant and hospitality customers adapt to the current situation with tools and resources to build and manage carryout and delivery capabilities.

"As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, our priority is the health and safety of our associates, customers and communities," said Chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano.

The company has drawn $1 billion in credit to retain as cash on hand, the company said, US Foods is withdrawing its fiscal 2020 guidance.